Bush recovering from pneumonia, could see weekend release
In this photo provided by Office of George H.W. Bush on Monday Jan. 23, 2017, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for a photo at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. The 92-year-old former president is still suffering from pneumonia, but is well enough to leave the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital, doctors said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Signs of dementia, Parkinson's revealed in the ...
|25 min
|many forget
|1
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|36 min
|God
|1,446
|Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition?
|43 min
|Marlboro Man
|8
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|88
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|2 hr
|Duck Fumfum
|4
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Duck Fumfum
|76,029
|Monitoring prescriptions
|3 hr
|Bigbadassmf
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|Monica
|7,093
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jan 22
|kirton
|136
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC