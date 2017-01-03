Breast screening 'leads to too many women having unnecessary treatment'
The benefits of breast cancer screening have been overstated and it can lead to patients having unnecessary surgery and harmful treatment, a top medic has warned. A study of women in Denmark found about a third of cases involved overdiagnosis and suggested screening was not associated with a reduction in the number of advanced tumours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|6 min
|Cops are degenerates
|1,400
|Flu rates are on the rise in Oakville and acros...
|1 hr
|r injections a ki...
|1
|Free screenings, flu shots offered in January
|3 hr
|Margaret Gray
|2
|More help for gambling addiction coming
|9 hr
|Blacklist DR. BE...
|1
|ana massage in bandung online 24 hours 2017
|9 hr
|ANA AULIA
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|14 hr
|Mim
|7,063
|How Big Pharma Has Become Big Drug Pusher
|Mon
|okimar
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Aaron
|130
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC