Bird flu warning for West Sussex poultry owners
Poultry owners in West Sussex are being warned about an extension to the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone until late February. To protect birds from avian flu anyone who keeps poultry such as chickens, ducks and geese, even as pets, must stop them coming into contact with wild birds.
