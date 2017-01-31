Bird flu warning for poultry owners in West Sussex
Peter Aston, Trading Standards manager said: "Initial outbreaks in the UK were in commercial premises, but the last two have been in hens kept at peoples' homes. He added: "It's really important keepers of domestic poultry play their part in preventing the spread of Avian Flu by observing the restrictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex County Times.
