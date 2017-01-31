Bird flu warning for poultry owners i...

Bird flu warning for poultry owners in West Sussex

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Sussex County Times

Peter Aston, Trading Standards manager said: "Initial outbreaks in the UK were in commercial premises, but the last two have been in hens kept at peoples' homes. He added: "It's really important keepers of domestic poultry play their part in preventing the spread of Avian Flu by observing the restrictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 2 min TruthBeTold 37
News Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13) 7 min bestie 29
News Forum Post: "Shortness of Breath Due to Hiatal ... (Feb '08) 58 min dfriese 256
little girls naked (Jan '13) 2 hr kirton 7
News Will "Measles Parties" Return? 2 hr freedomOFchoice 1
News Trump Preps for War on Vaccines [Page 3.14] 2 hr freedomOFchoice 1
News Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ... 3 hr freedomOFchoice 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 12 hr marie 7,101
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Mon Becak 260
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Mon kirton 138
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,551 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC