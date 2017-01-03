Bird flu found in chickens and ducks ...

Bird flu found in chickens and ducks in North Yorkshire

13 hrs ago

Bird flu has been confirmed in chickens and ducks on a premises in North Yorkshire, the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer has said. The decision to humanely cull the birds, which are a small backyard flock at a property near Settle, has been taken to limit the spread of H5N8 avian flu.

