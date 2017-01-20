Bird flu confirmed at Lincolnshire turkey farm
Bird flu has been confirmed in a flock of about 6,000 turkeys at a farm in Lincolnshire, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35372566.ece/c52de/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-90a88874-0ec2-494e-9a9d-c11005cf6424_I1.jpg Bird flu has been confirmed in a flock of about 6,000 turkeys at a farm in Lincolnshire, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has said.
