Being hard-up can knock more than two years off average life expectancy, researchers say.
Poverty should be regarded as a major risk factor for premature death, scientists have concluded after analysing data on 1.7 million people. The study is the first to compare the impact of low socio-economic status with other threats to health such as lack of exercise, smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and alcohol consumption.
