Batch of pork sausages 'could cause f...

Batch of pork sausages 'could cause food poisoning' warns Food Standards Agency

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Biggleswade Today

Pork sausages and stuffing balls acquired by butchers from Asda and Marks and Spencer could cause food poisoning, health watchdogs have warned. The products found on sale at Nicholls Meats shops in Norfolk have been recalled due to some of the use-by dates being over two years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Biggleswade Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med... 4 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 114
News $0 deductible health insurance plans coming to ... 8 hr thills321 3
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) 10 hr Deenoltens37 4,732
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 11 hr Jenny 379
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) 15 hr trailer park 4 tt... 7
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 20 hr Beziii 7,049
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Dec 28 DOUG 127
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,783 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC