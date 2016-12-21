Batch of pork sausages 'could cause food poisoning' warns Food Standards Agency
Pork sausages and stuffing balls acquired by butchers from Asda and Marks and Spencer could cause food poisoning, health watchdogs have warned. The products found on sale at Nicholls Meats shops in Norfolk have been recalled due to some of the use-by dates being over two years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Biggleswade Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med...
|4 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|114
|$0 deductible health insurance plans coming to ...
|8 hr
|thills321
|3
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|10 hr
|Deenoltens37
|4,732
|Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|Jenny
|379
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|Beziii
|7,049
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Dec 28
|DOUG
|127
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC