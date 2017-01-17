B.C. health minister suggests increasing smoking age to 21

B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake wants the province to look at raising the legal smoking age from 19 to 21. Lake brought up the issue in a Tweet on Tuesday, as well as in a government news release on Sunday to kick off National Non-Smoking Week. Lake noted that many jurisdictions in the U.S., such as Hawaii and California, have a smoking age of 21. "Tobacco is pervasive and attractive, and we need to think outside the box for ways to help limit the number of young people starting to smoke," Lake said.

