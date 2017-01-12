Ambulance company to pay $12.7M over ...

Ambulance company to pay $12.7M over Medicare billing claims

" An ambulance company that operates in Massachusetts says it'll pay nearly $13 million to settle claims it fraudulently billed Medicare. The Springfield Republican newspaper says the claims were brought against MedStar Ambulance of Massachusetts by an ex-employee.

