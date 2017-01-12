Ambulance company to pay $12.7M over Medicare billing claims
" An ambulance company that operates in Massachusetts says it'll pay nearly $13 million to settle claims it fraudulently billed Medicare. The Springfield Republican newspaper says the claims were brought against MedStar Ambulance of Massachusetts by an ex-employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|57 min
|Fcvk tRump
|26
|massage in al khobar area
|1 hr
|Khobar- massage
|2
|An outbreak of mumps? Blame the anti-vaxxers
|2 hr
|friend
|7
|Trump asks skeptic to probe vaccine safety, ala...
|2 hr
|friend
|3
|Remembering MLK: Students hear call to follow K...
|2 hr
|Forgetting MLK
|6
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|4 hr
|u never told about
|7
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Tashalove
|7,070
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jan 10
|kirton
|131
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC