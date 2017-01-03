Alberta says deal reached to settle d...

Alberta says deal reached to settle dispute with Christian school association

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

The Alberta government says it has reached a deal to settle its dispute with the Trinity Christian School Association over the education of 3,500 home-schooled students. It also says the Wisdom Home Schooling Society of Alberta will be removed from any governance or financial involvement in the education of students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) 1 hr denis 39
Red eyes after quitting smoking?? (May '11) 3 hr Kelly 26
News Why Men Have More Body Image Issues Than Ever 6 hr HumanSpirit 1
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... 6 hr HumanSpirit 1
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 6 hr arnie 252
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep 12 hr Sandy feet 1
indy pain help 12 hr wcfields 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 13 hr kirton 129
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Wed weii 7,056
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,917 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,111

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC