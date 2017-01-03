Alberta says deal reached to settle dispute with Christian school association
The Alberta government says it has reached a deal to settle its dispute with the Trinity Christian School Association over the education of 3,500 home-schooled students. It also says the Wisdom Home Schooling Society of Alberta will be removed from any governance or financial involvement in the education of students.
