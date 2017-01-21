Abortion issue to be raised at Connec...

Abortion issue to be raised at Connecticut statehouse

The abortion issue is being raised at the Connecticut state Capitol this session, after years of little to no debate on the subject. Seven Democratic women lawmakers are hosting a news conference Monday to introduce a package of five bills they say are designed to keep Connecticut as a pro-choice state and protect a variety of women's health rights.

