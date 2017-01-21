Abortion issue to be raised at Connecticut statehouse
The abortion issue is being raised at the Connecticut state Capitol this session, after years of little to no debate on the subject. Seven Democratic women lawmakers are hosting a news conference Monday to introduce a package of five bills they say are designed to keep Connecticut as a pro-choice state and protect a variety of women's health rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|37 min
|Binky Boo
|236
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|53 min
|Bexit
|135
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Jessie
|7,084
|mycobacterium fortuitum (Apr '06)
|3 hr
|snicholas
|61
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|8 hr
|kuda
|47
|New Drug May Help with Premature Ejaculation (May '11)
|21 hr
|Robbie
|83
|I have extra fertility meds in my fridge
|Sat
|Sarahdavis64
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC