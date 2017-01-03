A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been put in place
Bird flu has been confirmed in chickens and ducks on a premises near Pontyberem, Carmarthenshire, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales said. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been put in place to limit the risk of the disease spreading, and as part of the wider surveillance and disease control measures.
