77 students ill, with symptoms of vomiting, abdominal pain at Toronto college

13 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Humber College spokesman Andrew Leopold says 77 students have been affected and most of them live at a residence at the institution's North Campus. Leopold says students began reporting symptoms around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, with more cases surfacing through the night.

