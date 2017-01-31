5 Things to Know if Someone You Love ...

5 Things to Know if Someone You Love is Addicted to Painkillers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Covington Leader

Fifty-two people die every day from opioid overdoses nationwide, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 12 million U.S. residents used prescription painkillers non-medically in the past year. Unfortunately, even a small dosage can depress respiratory function, and these drugs can be especially dangerous when combined with other common substances like alcohol and sleeping pills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skin whitening pills better than ishigaki 3 hr Yessha 3
News Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga. 6 hr Not gay 6
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 7 hr TruthBeTold 38
News Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13) 7 hr bestie 29
News Forum Post: "Shortness of Breath Due to Hiatal ... (Feb '08) 8 hr dfriese 256
little girls naked (Jan '13) 9 hr kirton 7
News Will "Measles Parties" Return? 10 hr freedomOFchoice 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 20 hr marie 7,101
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Mon kirton 138
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,847 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC