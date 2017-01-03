3rd death due to influenza this seaso...

3rd death due to influenza this season reported in Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

The department said Thursday that latest death was in Rogers County. Previous deaths were reported in Tulsa and Johnston counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 6 hr Aaron 130
News New York: Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Repealing ... 9 hr lol 1
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 14 hr gsugar 253
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) 16 hr denis 39
Red eyes after quitting smoking?? (May '11) 18 hr Kelly 26
News Why Men Have More Body Image Issues Than Ever 20 hr HumanSpirit 1
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... 20 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Wed weii 7,056
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,140 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,171

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC