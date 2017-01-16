20-Cent Paperfuge Could Help Diagnose...

20-Cent Paperfuge Could Help Diagnose Diseases

With inspiration from an ancient toy, researchers believe that the simple spinning mechanics of a whirligig could help in the diagnosis of malaria, HIV and other diseases around the world, according to a new study. Whirligigs, buzzers and other spinning toys that date to 3300 B.C. consisted largely of string and an object to spin, like a button or even a piece of bone.

