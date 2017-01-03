1st Mexican-American to rise to Catho...

1st Mexican-American to rise to Catholic bishop in US dies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Archbishop Patricio Fernandez Flores, former archbishop of the San Antonio Roman Catholic archdiocese and the first Mexican-American to rise to bishop in the U.S. Catholic church, has died at the age of 87. In a lengthy statement, the San Antonio archdiocese said Flores died Monday of pneumonia and congestive heart failure at a San Antonio assisted living centre for retired priests. Flores was born in the small Texas Coastal Plains farming town of Ganado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More help for gambling addiction coming 3 hr Blacklist DR. BE... 1
ana massage in bandung online 24 hours 2017 3 hr ANA AULIA 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 8 hr Mim 7,063
News How Big Pharma Has Become Big Drug Pusher 20 hr okimar 1
News Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co... 22 hr Username 1
News Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC... 22 hr Democrat Hero 21
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) Mon Something went wrong 1,397
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jan 6 Aaron 130
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,001 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC