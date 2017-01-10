10-year-old leukemia survivor regains mobility at the gym
It wasn't long ago, 10-year-old Sarah Emory could barely carry her own weight. Now, she's back to jumping, climbing and somersaulting across Cage Gymnastics' floor in Topeka, Kansas.
|
