1 in 4 US men have cancer-linked HPV

1 in 4 US men have cancer-linked HPV genital infections

The first national estimate suggests that nearly half of U.S. men have genital infections caused by a sexually transmitted virus and that 1 in 4 has strains linked with several cancers. Most human papillomavirus infections cause no symptoms and most disappear without treatment.

