1 in 4 US men have cancer-linked HPV genital infections
The first national estimate suggests that nearly half of U.S. men have genital infections caused by a sexually transmitted virus and that 1 in 4 has strains linked with several cancers. Most human papillomavirus infections cause no symptoms and most disappear without treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California withdraws request to let illegal imm...
|27 min
|Wildchild
|2
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|1 hr
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Mums sick of kids' illnesses - 18 times a year
|1 hr
|Spotted Girl
|31
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Miss hopeful
|7,081
|Amid Scandal, Tom Price Undergoes Confirmation ...
|2 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|9
|Venapro - Most Effective Hemorrhoid Treatment F... (May '13)
|5 hr
|williedynomite
|6
|Should Gerard Depardieu Have Worn Adult Diapers... (Aug '11)
|6 hr
|kirton
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Well-Endowed
|132
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC