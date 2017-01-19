1 in 4 US men have cancer-linked HPV genital infections
The first national estimate suggests that nearly half of U.S. men have genital infections caused by a sexually transmitted virus and that 1 in 4 has strains linked with several cancers. Most human papillomavirus infections cause no symptoms and most disappear without treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many With Mental Illness Miss Out on HIV Tests
|5 min
|Daisysummer
|1
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|5 min
|duzitreallymatter
|28
|Forum Post: "Shortness of Breath Due to Hiatal ... (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Loretta Gillespie
|255
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Binkyboo65
|231
|Amid Scandal, Tom Price Undergoes Confirmation ...
|4 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|10
|Health Ranger exposes chemical violence of merc...
|5 hr
|friend
|4
|Trump asks skeptic to probe vaccine safety, ala...
|5 hr
|friend
|6
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|Miss hopeful
|7,081
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Well-Endowed
|132
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC