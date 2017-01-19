1 in 4 US men have cancer-linked HPV ...

1 in 4 US men have cancer-linked HPV genital infections

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The first national estimate suggests that nearly half of U.S. men have genital infections caused by a sexually transmitted virus and that 1 in 4 has strains linked with several cancers. Most human papillomavirus infections cause no symptoms and most disappear without treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many With Mental Illness Miss Out on HIV Tests 5 min Daisysummer 1
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) 5 min duzitreallymatter 28
News Forum Post: "Shortness of Breath Due to Hiatal ... (Feb '08) 2 hr Loretta Gillespie 255
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 2 hr Binkyboo65 231
News Amid Scandal, Tom Price Undergoes Confirmation ... 4 hr Rev Cash Dollar 10
News Health Ranger exposes chemical violence of merc... 5 hr friend 4
News Trump asks skeptic to probe vaccine safety, ala... 5 hr friend 6
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 11 hr Miss hopeful 7,081
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Wed Well-Endowed 132
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,962 • Total comments across all topics: 278,079,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC