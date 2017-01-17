$1.23 million penalty issued against Idaho nursing home
An Idaho nursing home is nearing a deadline to pay a $1.23 million penalty issued by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|2 hr
|kuda
|47
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Terracer
|235
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|8 hr
|Deebaby
|7,082
|New Drug May Help with Premature Ejaculation (May '11)
|15 hr
|Robbie
|83
|I have extra fertility meds in my fridge
|18 hr
|Sarahdavis64
|1
|California withdraws request to let illegal imm...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|14
|school spanking
|Sat
|kirton
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Fri
|johnfire69
|134
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC