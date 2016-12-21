With Trump's victory, GOP hopes to ov...

With Trump's victory, GOP hopes to overhaul Medicaid

Read more: Star Tribune

When President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, Republicans will have the opportunity to pull off something they have wanted to do for years - overhaul Medicaid, the program that provides health care to tens of millions of lower-income and disabled Americans. Any changes to the $500 billion-plus program hold enormous consequences not only for recipients but also for the states, which share in the cost.

Chicago, IL

