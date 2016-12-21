Whanau health flatlines as Canterbury's Maori population soars
If you are a Maori woman in Canterbury you are 40 per cent less likely to be screened for cervical cancer and four times more likely to be diagnosed with the disease. Your daughter is 20 per cent less likely to be immunised against the disease.
