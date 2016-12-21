Viewers praise EastEnders for Lee's almost-suicide scene
EastEnders viewers thanked Friday night's episode for drawing attention to mental health issues in men after Lee Carter made the last-second decision not to kill himself. Months of money woes, bullying and desperate acts came to a head for Lee, played by Danny-Boy Hatchard and he contemplated jumping from a high building after convincing himself that his wife and family would be better off without him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|39 min
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med...
|1 hr
|Nipples6280
|94
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Beziii
|7,049
|Acne problems? (Oct '06)
|6 hr
|Atik hasan
|3
|Hair Loss (Oct '06)
|6 hr
|Kabir
|7
|What causes the acne? (Oct '06)
|6 hr
|Ana Dia
|5
|Hair Loss Hits the Young (Aug '06)
|11 hr
|Atik hasan
|7
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Dec 28
|DOUG
|127
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC