Viewers praise EastEnders for Lee's a...

Viewers praise EastEnders for Lee's almost-suicide scene

14 hrs ago

EastEnders viewers thanked Friday night's episode for drawing attention to mental health issues in men after Lee Carter made the last-second decision not to kill himself. Months of money woes, bullying and desperate acts came to a head for Lee, played by Danny-Boy Hatchard and he contemplated jumping from a high building after convincing himself that his wife and family would be better off without him.

Chicago, IL

