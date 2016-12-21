Trump Ally Paladino Wishes President ...

Trump Ally Paladino Wishes President Obama Dead, Insults First Lady Michelle Obama

Buffalo developer and School Board Member Carl Paladino, a New York Trump Campaign co-chair, offered a series of racist and incendiary comments about the First Family when asked about the coming new year. According to The Buffalo News , Paladino was interviewed by an alternative weekly newspaper about his 2017 wish lists.

