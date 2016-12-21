Three wild birds confirmed as testing positive for bird flu strain
The latest cases come a day after a dead wild duck in Wales was found to have the same dangerous strain of the disease, a highly-pathogenic H5N8 strain of avian flu that was found in a turkey farm in Lincolnshire last week and has been circulating in Europe. A temporary ban on events involving gatherings of poultry including chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese such as auctions and livestock fairs has been imposed across England, Scotland and Wales to prevent spread of the disease.
