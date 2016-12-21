Theo Omondi, the UK's youngest lung donor
The parents of the UK's youngest lung donor have spoken of their pride after his organs saved the lives of two people. Theodore Omondi, known as Theo, died when he was just 41 days old following a sudden illness but h is organs went on to save Imogen Bolton - who was five months old at the time - and a young adult, who was given his two kidneys.
