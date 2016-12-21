Texas-News 22 mins ago 12:04 p.m.Texas officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid
After more than a year of delays , Texas is officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of the state's Medicaid program. In a move that could affect thousands of low-income women, state health officials on Tuesday delivered a final legal notice to defund the organization from the Medicaid program through which it provides family planning and women's health services to the poor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should the US have universal healthcare? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|94,582
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|3 hr
|Two Faced Politician
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Banana_hamil
|7,035
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|Rocmonkey
|52
|Trump immigration plan could cost the U.S. bill...
|17 hr
|USA
|31
|Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|AME
|375
|When the next big outbreaks happen, they'll pro...
|Wed
|Vaccines cause Au...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC