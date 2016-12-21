Southern Indiana county to start needle exchange next month
A southern Indiana county plans to start a needle-exchange program aimed at curbing the spread of hepatitis C and HIV after struggling for months to find funding. The Clark County program will begin Jan. 26, 2017, at a Jeffersonville site that will be open each Thursday.
