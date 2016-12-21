Skin cancer drop in Northeast bucks rising rates elsewhere
A decline in melanoma cases and deaths in Northeast states bucks a national trend for the deadliest skin cancer and may reflect benefits of strong prevention programs, a study suggests. In the years included in the study, the Melanoma Foundation of New England became more active with programs to prevent skin cancer, the researchers noted.
