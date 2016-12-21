Skin cancer drop in Northeast bucks r...

Skin cancer drop in Northeast bucks rising rates elsewhere

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A decline in melanoma cases and deaths in Northeast states bucks a national trend for the deadliest skin cancer and may reflect benefits of strong prevention programs, a study suggests. In the years included in the study, the Melanoma Foundation of New England became more active with programs to prevent skin cancer, the researchers noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ana massage call full body in bandung 0812-2241... 2 hr ANA AULIA 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 4 hr Kayla 7,042
News Causing autism before birth - is that the insid... 9 hr friend 1
News Can exercise improve back pain (Aug '13) 9 hr Jonathan 65
News Insomnia Remedies - Natural Minerals Prove Bene... (Oct '11) 9 hr Patricia 28
News EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett... 9 hr Mugs mahone 1
ana massage proffesional call in bandung 0812-2... 13 hr ANA AULIA 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 16 hr DOUG 127
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Dec 26 Shelleyinpain 247
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,257 • Total comments across all topics: 277,408,087

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC