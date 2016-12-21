Silsden family faces selling home to ...

Silsden family faces selling home to fund mum-of-four's cancer treatment in Germany

FOUR fighting bowel cancer is facing having to sell the family home to pay for treatment in Germany which could save her life. Sally Major and her husband Liam have already sold the family car to get the latest therapy which is not available to her on the NHS.

