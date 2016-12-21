Silsden family faces selling home to fund mum-of-four's cancer treatment in Germany
FOUR fighting bowel cancer is facing having to sell the family home to pay for treatment in Germany which could save her life. Sally Major and her husband Liam have already sold the family car to get the latest therapy which is not available to her on the NHS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|3 hr
|Shelleyinpain
|247
|Cancer patient donates years' worth of pizza to...
|5 hr
|Jaysus Sharia
|1
|Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|Ho Le Kahw
|2
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|19 hr
|Alvin Boss
|53
|How to calm IBS without prescription drugs (Jan '13)
|23 hr
|lorry lazzaro
|20
|Insomnia Remedies - Natural Minerals Prove Bene... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Rags
|27
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Kimbo
|7,038
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC