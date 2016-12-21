Prostate cancer laser therapy leaves ...

Prostate cancer laser therapy leaves no sign of disease in 50% of trial patients

A new laser-activated drug is a 'huge leap forward' for cancer treatment, said Professor Mark Emberton of University College London Hospital A drug activated by laser light successfully destroys early prostate cancer while avoiding side effects that commonly occur with surgery, trial results have shown. The new technique, called vascular-targeted photodynamic therapy , involves injecting a light-sensitive drug into the bloodstream.

