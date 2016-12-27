Prescription opioid use grew in B.C. ahead of overdose crisis: study

The number of people using prescription opioids long-term in British Columbia was growing at a "silent but steady" rate for years before the current overdose crisis erupted, a new study has found. Researchers at the University of British Columbia show that between 2005 and 2012, there was a steady increase in the use of prescription opioids for treatment periods lasting three months or longer, excluding cancer treatment or end-of-life care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.