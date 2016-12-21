Pennsylvania: Shelter cats may have a...

Pennsylvania: Shelter cats may have avian flu53 minutes ago

There are 1 comment on the Philly.com story from Friday, titled Pennsylvania: Shelter cats may have avian flu53 minutes ago. In it, Philly.com reports that:

Pennsylvania agriculture officials are warning that a dozen shelter cats may have been exposed to an avian flu virus similar to one that spread through the poultry industry a decade ago. The state Department of Agriculture says the cats came from New York City shelters and have been put in quarantine in three Chester County shelters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Good Cat Dead Cat

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
Cats are useless. An invasive species that kills at least 3 million birds a year. Our city alone has 50,000 to 100,000 feral cats. Millions worldwide. A man made form of animal pollution. Sick cats? Get rid of them. No one wants them anyway.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 43 min Sharon 246
News Insomnia Remedies - Natural Minerals Prove Bene... (Oct '11) 7 hr Rags 27
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 19 hr Kimbo 7,038
News Listerine may hold promise in fight against gon... 21 hr Abrahamanic Relig... 3
News Can exercise improve back pain (Aug '13) 22 hr yogataga 64
News Vaccination Rates For School Children Remains H... Sat Trash Media 1
News 'Tis the season of the social smoker Sat JUST DIE ALREADY 3
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,841

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC