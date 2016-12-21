Pennsylvania on track to lead nation ...

Pennsylvania on track to lead nation in Lyme disease cases by huge margin

17 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Pennsylvania is on track to lead the nation in the number of annual Lyme disease cases, and by a huge margin, according to 2016 preliminary data first reported by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. So far this year, Pennsylvania logged 12,092 cases, accounting for more than one-third of all the cases reported across the country.

Chicago, IL

