Pennsylvania on track to lead nation in Lyme disease cases by huge margin
Pennsylvania is on track to lead the nation in the number of annual Lyme disease cases, and by a huge margin, according to 2016 preliminary data first reported by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. So far this year, Pennsylvania logged 12,092 cases, accounting for more than one-third of all the cases reported across the country.
