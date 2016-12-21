Oklahoma Health Department Reports Se...

Oklahoma Health Department Reports Season's Second Flu Death

The department said Thursday that a Tulsa County resident died of influenza during the weekly reporting period that ended Tuesday. The previously reported death was in Johnston County.

