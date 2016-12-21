'Obamacare' holding its own: 6.4M signed up so far
In this Oct. 19, 2016 photo, Health and Human Service Secretary Sylvia Burwell speaks during a news conference at the HHS in Washington. The Obama administration says 6.4 million people have signed up so far this year for subsidized private insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov.
