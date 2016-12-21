N. Idaho doctor volunteers at free me...

N. Idaho doctor volunteers at free medical clinic he started

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In ths photo of Dec. 21, 2016, Lewiston Idaho Doctor Glenn Jefferson laughs while seeing a patient at the Snake River Clinic which he founded in Lewiston, Idaho. The northern Idaho doctor who created a free medical clinic 16 years ago in Lewiston continues to volunteer his services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drinking this alcoholic drink can help cure acn... 4 hr Acne Vulgaris 1
News Cancer patient donates years' worth of pizza to... 6 hr Knock off purse s... 7
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 9 hr annonymous 126
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 14 hr Jada007 377
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 17 hr Ash 7,039
Anyone used the sunburst hair series product fo... (Aug '13) 19 hr Haidar Fares 109
Does Ageless Male really work? A New Vitality ... (Sep '11) 22 hr thomas237 14
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,637

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC