Mumps outbreak strikes Marshallese population in Arkansas
Health officials say an outbreak of mumps has particularly hit a community of Marshall Islanders in northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Marshallese people accounted for about 60 percent of the state's 2,220 reported cases as of Friday.
