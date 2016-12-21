Man Suffers Third-Degree Burns After E-Cigarette Explodes in His Pocket While Riding Bus
A California man's electronic cigarette exploded in his pant pocket Wednesday while riding a city bus, prompting paramedics to rush to him to a hospital with third-degree burns, according to officials. A 53-year-old man told firefighters, who arrived on the scene in downtown Fresno, that an electronic battery-powered smoking device suddenly became hot and then seemingly exploded, reported ABC affiliate KFSN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|43 min
|Sharon
|246
|Insomnia Remedies - Natural Minerals Prove Bene... (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Rags
|27
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|Kimbo
|7,038
|Listerine may hold promise in fight against gon...
|21 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|3
|Can exercise improve back pain (Aug '13)
|22 hr
|yogataga
|64
|Vaccination Rates For School Children Remains H...
|Sat
|Trash Media
|1
|'Tis the season of the social smoker
|Sat
|JUST DIE ALREADY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC