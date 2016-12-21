Man Suffers Third-Degree Burns After E-Cigarette Explodes in His Pocket While Riding Bus

A California man's electronic cigarette exploded in his pant pocket Wednesday while riding a city bus, prompting paramedics to rush to him to a hospital with third-degree burns, according to officials. A 53-year-old man told firefighters, who arrived on the scene in downtown Fresno, that an electronic battery-powered smoking device suddenly became hot and then seemingly exploded, reported ABC affiliate KFSN.

