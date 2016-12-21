Lurking in every corner: How to avoid...

Lurking in every corner: How to avoid the flu

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Read on to find out how to best take care of yourself and your loved ones who may be feeling under the weather at this time of year. In most healthy people, influenza symptoms such as headache, fever, coughing and sneezing and sore throat can last five to seven days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal... 1 hr Sugar3838 10
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... 5 hr Go Blue Forever 20
News Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13) 5 hr LachieSP 20
News With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med... 11 hr Fcvk tRump 114
Anyone used the sunburst hair series product fo... (Aug '13) 11 hr Daliya 110
News $0 deductible health insurance plans coming to ... Sat thills321 3
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) Sat Deenoltens37 4,732
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Dec 28 DOUG 127
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,283

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC