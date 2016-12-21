'Low risk to public health' - dead du...

'Low risk to public health' - dead duck found in Somerset tests positive for bird flu

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chardandilminsternews.co.uk

EXPERTS have moved to reassure people there is only a minimal risk to public health after a dead duck found in Somerset tested positive for bird flu. The wigeon, discovered at an undisclosed location in the county, and two others that died in Leicestershire and Wales, as well as a peregrine falcon in Scotland, all had the H5N8 strain of avian flu when they were found before Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study pulled from publication after proving tru... 30 min friend 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... 2 hr Purplemouse2 4
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 7 hr Shelleyinpain 247
News Cancer patient donates years' worth of pizza to... 9 hr Jaysus Sharia 1
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) 20 hr Ho Le Kahw 2
News Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08) 23 hr Alvin Boss 53
News How to calm IBS without prescription drugs (Jan '13) Sun lorry lazzaro 20
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC