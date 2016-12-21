'Low risk to public health' - dead duck found in Somerset tests positive for bird flu

EXPERTS have moved to reassure people there is only a minimal risk to public health after a dead duck found in Somerset tested positive for bird flu. The wigeon, discovered at an undisclosed location in the county, and two others that died in Leicestershire and Wales, as well as a peregrine falcon in Scotland, all had the H5N8 strain of avian flu when they were found before Christmas.

