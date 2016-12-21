Joplin woman gets life-saving transpl...

Joplin woman gets life-saving transplant day before birthday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Dec. 22, 2016 photo, lung transplant recipient, Caryn Durbin, sits with her daughter, Bailey Artinger, 10, during a family Christmas celebration in her home in Joplin, Mo. The Joplin resident awoke at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Nov. 14, her 30th birthday, after a bilateral lung transplant surgery that began the day before to find she had received several gifts in one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med... 53 min SirPrize 56
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 3 hr Helpme 7,047
News This is what happens to your body in the hours,... 4 hr Peter 1
News Researchers lambast study associating HPV vacci... 5 hr friend 2
Pregnant or No 👣 16 hr Mommy_Red2 2
News Bedwetting basics 22 hr bedwetter2 12
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) Thu Brit 378
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Wed DOUG 127
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,784

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC