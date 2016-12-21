Joplin woman gets life-saving transplant day before birthday

In this Dec. 22, 2016 photo, lung transplant recipient, Caryn Durbin, sits with her daughter, Bailey Artinger, 10, during a family Christmas celebration in her home in Joplin, Mo. The Joplin resident awoke at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Nov. 14, her 30th birthday, after a bilateral lung transplant surgery that began the day before to find she had received several gifts in one.

