Hospitalized boy, thousands of miles from home, bonds with trooper
Nine-year-old Alex Goodwin has traveled from the United Kingdom to Children's Mercy in Kansas City, Missouri to undergo tests, and hopefully treatments, to fight Ewing's sarcoma, a rare cancer in his femur. Now, law enforcement officers from across the area are stopping by his hospital bed to help him feel at home here in the United States.
