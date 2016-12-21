Health warning over illicit prescription drugs in circulation

The warning comes following reports that pregabalin - a medication used to treat seizures, neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia and anxiety - is being manufactured and sold illegally. Senior Medicines Enforcement Officer for the Department of Health's Medicines Regulatory Group , Peter Moore said: "The Department is aware that distinctive red and white capsules containing the prescription only medicine pregabalin may have been illegally manufactured for circulation on the black market.

