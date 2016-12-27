Growing number of Americans are retiring outside of the US
In this photo provided by Joseph Roginski, taken May 13, 2011, Joseph Roginski, right, holds a package in a storeroom of the Misawa City Hall in Japan, where donations of clothing and supplies were being kept for earthquake relief efforts. He says that while the cost of living is higher in Japan, access to health care is not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|DOUG
|127
|Drinking this alcoholic drink can help cure acn...
|8 hr
|Acne Vulgaris
|1
|Cancer patient donates years' worth of pizza to...
|9 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|7
|Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07)
|17 hr
|Jada007
|377
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|Ash
|7,039
|Anyone used the sunburst hair series product fo... (Aug '13)
|22 hr
|Haidar Fares
|109
|Does Ageless Male really work? A New Vitality ... (Sep '11)
|Tue
|thomas237
|14
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC