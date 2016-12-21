Government punishing hospitals for sp...

Government punishing hospitals for spreading antibiotic-resistant germs

13 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

The federal government has cut payments to 769 hospitals with high rates of patient injuries, for the first time counting the spread of antibiotic-resistant germs in assessing penalties. The punishments come in the third year of Medicare penalties for hospitals with patients most frequently suffering from potentially avoidable complications, including various types of infections, blood clots, bed sores and falls.

Chicago, IL

