Fresh bird flu warning after dead wild duck in Wales found to have disease

A temporary ban on events involving gatherings of poultry has been imposed across England, Scotland and Wales to prevent spread of bird flu Poultry keepers are being urged to remain vigilant over bird flu after a dead wild duck in Wales was found to have a dangerous strain of the disease. The wigeon-type duck, found in Carmarthenshire, had the same highly-pathogenic H5N8 strain of avian flu that was found in a turkey farm in Lincolnshire last week and has been circulating in Europe.

