For cancer patients who lost their taste buds, a miracle arrived in this tiny berry
A small red berry, called Miracle Fruit, packs a lot of benefit into a very tiny package. The fruit has been shown to help many cancer patients being treated with chemotherapy and radiation to be able to taste and enjoy the flavor of foods again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|42 min
|Sharon
|246
|Insomnia Remedies - Natural Minerals Prove Bene... (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Rags
|27
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|Kimbo
|7,038
|Listerine may hold promise in fight against gon...
|21 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|3
|Can exercise improve back pain (Aug '13)
|22 hr
|yogataga
|64
|Vaccination Rates For School Children Remains H...
|Sat
|Trash Media
|1
|'Tis the season of the social smoker
|Sat
|JUST DIE ALREADY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC